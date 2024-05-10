WhatsApp new Beta update brings a revamped channels directory feature 

WhatsApp is releasing a new version called 2.24.10.20 for its Beta users which introduces a new category feature for the channels directory, WABETAINFO reported.

Some users who have signed up for the Google Play Beta Program should be able to experience the new feature via the update.

WhatsApp’s new functionality introduces a revamped channels directory feature that displays a new categorisation system, allowing them to explore content by selecting from seven predefined categories.

The revamped channels directory is meant to be more intuitive, making it easier for users to locate content and discover new channels that align with their interests.

Select WhatsApp Beta users can now experience the new layout which is cleaner and more structured and channels are grouped under specific categories such as Business, Entertainment, Lifestyle, News and Information, Organizations, People, and Sports. The feature is expected to roll out to more people over the coming weeks.

