WhatsApp may roll out Meta AI chat memory feature: Report

WhatsApp is working on a feature that could let the Meta AI chatbot remember specific details or information about the user, in order to provide more accurate ad personalised responses that take their personal circumstances into consideration, reported the outlet WABetaInfo.

The update is linked to the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.22.9 update, though beta testers can’t access it just yet, according to the outlet.

As part of the chat memory feature for AI, the chatbot will be able to recall and process details authorised by the user as per their privacy preferences.

In this way, the chatbot might able to integrate data such as the users’ allergies, speaking style, or even milestone days in order to generate more personalised and accurate responses, per the outlet.