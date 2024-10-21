GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WhatsApp may roll out Meta AI chat memory feature: Report

With this latest update, WhatsApp’s AI chatbot could remember details that the user shared with it, reported WABetaInfo

Published - October 21, 2024 11:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The update is linked to the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.22.9 update [File]

The update is linked to the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.22.9 update [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp is working on a feature that could let the Meta AI chatbot remember specific details or information about the user, in order to provide more accurate ad personalised responses that take their personal circumstances into consideration, reported the outlet WABetaInfo.

The update is linked to the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.22.9 update, though beta testers can’t access it just yet, according to the outlet.

As part of the chat memory feature for AI, the chatbot will be able to recall and process details authorised by the user as per their privacy preferences.

WhatsApp is testing AR features for video calls on iOS

In this way, the chatbot might able to integrate data such as the users’ allergies, speaking style, or even milestone days in order to generate more personalised and accurate responses, per the outlet.

Published - October 21, 2024 11:50 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.