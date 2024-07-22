ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp may let users connect without a phone number

Published - July 22, 2024 02:34 pm IST

The feature is an attempt to prioritise privacy and simplify the process of finding someone through their user profile and connect with them

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to create usernames on web. | Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to create usernames and connect with others without exchanging their phone numbers. A report by WABetaInfo said the platform is still refining the interface design. 

The feature is an attempt to prioritise privacy and simplify the process of finding someone through their user profile and connect with them. Only people who know your unique identifier or phone number will be able to reach out to you. 

Given that your username will be unique, it will be subject to availability. The feature will be made available to WhatsApp Web users initially. 

Earlier in March, encrypted messaging platform Signal rolled out a similar feature so users could add an optional username to connect with others without sharing their contact numbers.

