WhatsApp may introduce feature to organise chats with custom lists: Report

Updated - August 30, 2024 10:25 am IST

Published - August 30, 2024 10:04 am IST

WhatsApp is working on a feature to let users filter chats with the help of custom lists, according to a report from WaBetaInfo, covering the Android 2.24.18.16 version

The Hindu Bureau

The report from wabetainfo said WhatsApp was working on a feature to filter chats and showed a preview [File] | Photo Credit: AP

WhatsApp is working on a feature that lets users set up custom lists in order to filter and organise their chats more easily, according to a report from WaBetaInfo.

The feature, which is reportedly still under development, pertains to the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.18.16 update the outlet said was available on the Google Play Store.

The feature, if released, would come in handy for users who want to organise their social circles, deal with business chats in a more streamlined way, or just separate the interactions they have with their work and personal contacts.

What is WhatsApp’s ‘favourites’ filter, and how to set it up?

At the moment, WhatsApp offers a favourites filter where users can set up and access their most important chats by navigating to another page.

Apart from this, there is an option to lock more personal chat messages so that only the device owner can safely access them.

WhatsApp also offers a version of the messaging platform that is aimed at business users.

