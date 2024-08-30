WhatsApp may introduce feature to organise chats with custom lists: Report

WhatsApp is working on a feature that lets users set up custom lists in order to filter and organise their chats more easily, according to a report from WaBetaInfo.

The feature, which is reportedly still under development, pertains to the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.18.16 update the outlet said was available on the Google Play Store.

The feature, if released, would come in handy for users who want to organise their social circles, deal with business chats in a more streamlined way, or just separate the interactions they have with their work and personal contacts.

At the moment, WhatsApp offers a favourites filter where users can set up and access their most important chats by navigating to another page.

Apart from this, there is an option to lock more personal chat messages so that only the device owner can safely access them.

WhatsApp also offers a version of the messaging platform that is aimed at business users.

