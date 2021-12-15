WhatsApp lets users preview voice message before sending

The update comes after the Meta-owned platform rolled out new privacy measures.

Messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out an update that allows users to hear their voice message before sending.

It also explained how to preview a voice message. A user needs to open an individual or a group chat. Tap and hold the microphone, then slide up to lock hands-free recording.

Start speaking and once done, tap on Stop. Then press on Play to listen to your recording. Besides, one can tap anywhere on recording to listen from that timestamp.

Then simply tap the trash can to delete the voice message, or tap send to send it to the individual or a group.

The update comes after the Meta-owned platform rolled out new privacy measures that prevents unknown contacts from seeing a user’s last seen and online status.