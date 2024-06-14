GIFT a SubscriptionGift
WhatsApp is working on a new sticker feature: Report

Published - June 14, 2024 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
WhatsApp is working on a new sticker feature: Report

WhatsApp is working on a new sticker feature: Report | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to manage sticker suggestions via the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.13.9 update, WABETAINFO reported. After seemingly abandoning a new sticker feature which was first introduced on an earlier version of WhatsApp beta for Android, the company is reportedly testing the feature again.

The update is available on the Google Play Store for users who have signed up for the Beta program. When enabling sticker suggestions, users can easily find and send stickers related to the emojis they type in the chat bar.

A new sticker tray will appear above the keyboard as they type. Disabling this feature will revert the chat interface to its previous state, removing automatic sticker suggestions.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

How to copy text from photos and videos on Apple iPhones

This feature enhances user engagement and personalization, allowing users to express themselves efficiently without needing to open the sticker keyboard.

For those who prefer a traditional messaging experience, disabling sticker suggestions will offer a more minimalist interface without distractions. A feature to manage sticker suggestions is under development and will be available in a future update.

