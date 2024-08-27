WhatsApp is testing AR features for video calls on iOS

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will include augmented reality (AR) capabilities for video calls. According to a report from WhatsApp update tracker WABetainfo, the feature was spotted in the iOS 24.17.10.74 update which is available via beta testing. Users will also be able to add touch-up filters in real time and have a dedicated low light mode to improve visibility in poor light during video calls.

There are some other features included that allows users to blur their environment or even add a pre-set background.

WhatsApp will have custom settings for video calls saved so users won’t need to choose their preferences during each call.

The platform has been launching several features like the recent GIPHY-powered stickers and expanding the custom sticker maker to Android. WhatsApp is also testing a new update so users can replace their numbers with usernames to protect their privacy.

