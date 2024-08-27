ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp is testing AR features for video calls on iOS

Updated - August 27, 2024 11:25 am IST

Published - August 27, 2024 11:14 am IST

Users will also be able to add touch-up filters in real time and have a dedicated low light mode to improve visibility in poor light during video calls

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will include augmented reality (AR) capabilities for video calls. | Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will include augmented reality (AR) capabilities for video calls. According to a report from WhatsApp update tracker WABetainfo, the feature was spotted in the iOS 24.17.10.74 update which is available via beta testing. Users will also be able to add touch-up filters in real time and have a dedicated low light mode to improve visibility in poor light during video calls.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are some other features included that allows users to blur their environment or even add a pre-set background. 

WhatsApp users to get voice message transcription soon: Report  

WhatsApp will have custom settings for video calls saved so users won’t need to choose their preferences during each call. 

The platform has been launching several features like the recent GIPHY-powered stickers and expanding the custom sticker maker to Android. WhatsApp is also testing a new update so users can replace their numbers with usernames to protect their privacy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US