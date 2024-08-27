GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WhatsApp is testing AR features for video calls on iOS

Users will also be able to add touch-up filters in real time and have a dedicated low light mode to improve visibility in poor light during video calls

Updated - August 27, 2024 11:25 am IST

Published - August 27, 2024 11:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will include augmented reality (AR) capabilities for video calls.

FILE PHOTO: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will include augmented reality (AR) capabilities for video calls. | Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will include augmented reality (AR) capabilities for video calls. According to a report from WhatsApp update tracker WABetainfo, the feature was spotted in the iOS 24.17.10.74 update which is available via beta testing. Users will also be able to add touch-up filters in real time and have a dedicated low light mode to improve visibility in poor light during video calls.

There are some other features included that allows users to blur their environment or even add a pre-set background. 

WhatsApp users to get voice message transcription soon: Report  

WhatsApp will have custom settings for video calls saved so users won’t need to choose their preferences during each call. 

The platform has been launching several features like the recent GIPHY-powered stickers and expanding the custom sticker maker to Android. WhatsApp is also testing a new update so users can replace their numbers with usernames to protect their privacy.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.