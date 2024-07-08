WhatsApp is testing an AI feature that can analyse and edit images

A new WhatsApp beta version for Android reportedly allows users to send their photo to Meta AI and analyse or edit the image using prompts, according to a report by The Verge.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it is unclear how this editing feature will be helpful considering AI-powered image editing tools can now isolate and remove an object from their surroundings, replace it with another and tweak the look of the object.

Meta has integrated more image-generation features into the messaging app besides generating images with simple text prompts, including a beta version for creating personalised AI avatars based on user photos.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has been rolling out AI features via its Llama 3 AI model into its other platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.