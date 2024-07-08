GIFT a SubscriptionGift
WhatsApp is testing an AI feature that can analyse and edit images

WhatsApp has integrated more image-generation features to generate images with simple text prompts, including a beta version for creating personalised AI avatars based on user photos

Updated - July 08, 2024 04:10 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 04:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: A new WhatsApp beta version for Android allows users to send their photo to Meta AI and analyse or edit the image using prompts.

FILE PHOTO: A new WhatsApp beta version for Android allows users to send their photo to Meta AI and analyse or edit the image using prompts. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A new WhatsApp beta version for Android reportedly allows users to send their photo to Meta AI and analyse or edit the image using prompts, according to a report by The Verge. 

But it is unclear how this editing feature will be helpful considering AI-powered image editing tools can now isolate and remove an object from their surroundings, replace it with another and tweak the look of the object. 

Meta has integrated more image-generation features into the messaging app besides generating images with simple text prompts, including a beta version for creating personalised AI avatars based on user photos. 

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has been rolling out AI features via its Llama 3 AI model into its other platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

