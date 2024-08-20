WhatsApp is testing a feature that will block messages from unknown numbers

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature which helps users to block messages from unknown numbers. The messaging platform has been working on making the app more secure and protect user privacy better.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature was spotted in the app’s beta for Android version 2. 24.17. 24.

When users select the option to “Block messages from unknown accounts,” the feature will do so if they exceed a certain volume. The goal is to protect users against scamming, phishing and other risky activity that could compromise user privacy and protection.

The beta is currently being tested for a specific set of users and there’s no confirmation on when it will be released to the public.

A couple of days ago, WhatsApp has also announced another new feature so users can personalise stickers with a custom sticker maker while also making GIPHY stickers searchable.

