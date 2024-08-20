GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WhatsApp is testing a feature that will block messages from unknown numbers

According to WABetaInfo, the feature was spotted in the app’s beta for Android version 2. 24.17. 24

Published - August 20, 2024 11:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature which helps users to block messages from unknown numbers. 

FILE PHOTO: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature which helps users to block messages from unknown numbers.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature which helps users to block messages from unknown numbers. The messaging platform has been working on making the app more secure and protect user privacy better. 

According to WABetaInfo, the feature was spotted in the app’s beta for Android version 2. 24.17. 24. 

When users select the option to “Block messages from unknown accounts,” the feature will do so if they exceed a certain volume. The goal is to protect users against scamming, phishing and other risky activity that could compromise user privacy and protection. 

How to back up WhatsApp chat messages when your phone is going to lose support

The beta is currently being tested for a specific set of users and there’s no confirmation on when it will be released to the public. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

A couple of days ago, WhatsApp has also announced another new feature so users can personalise stickers with a custom sticker maker while also making GIPHY stickers searchable. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.