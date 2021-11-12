Whatsapp is bringing group chats in a single community, report says

Users will be able to create a Community chat like a group chat, a private place between people protected by end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp is working on a new feature named “Communities” which is expected to allow users to bring multiple group chats together within a single community, according to news portal WabetaInfo.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Community is a new place where group admins have more control over groups on WhatsApp, mainly to group other groups easily, Wabetainfo noted.

Users will be able to create a Community chat like a group chat, a private place between people protected by end-to-end encryption.

Admins can send messages in this group chat and also group some groups related to the community. They can invite other people to join the community. Users can be manually added or they can join using a “Community Invite Link”, if the admin has shared it privately or publicly, according to the portal.

Also Read | WhatsApp banned over 2.2 mln Indian accounts in Sep

However, when users join a community, it does not necessarily mean they can immediately send messages to all groups of the community, but further purposes will be discovered in the future, the report said.

The new feature is under development on WhatsApp beta for Android and WhatsApp beta for iOS.