WhatsApp introduces transcripts for voice messages

WhatsApp is rolling out private transcripts for voice messages sent across the service, with initial support for English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian

Published - November 22, 2024 10:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
WhatsApp said in its blog that transcripts would be rolled out over the coming weeks

WhatsApp said in its blog that transcripts would be rolled out over the coming weeks | Photo Credit: WhatsApp blog

WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to generate transcripts for voice messages, enabling users to quickly read the contents of a long voice note instead instead of having to listen to it in full.

In order to get transcripts of voice messages, users will have to activate the function through their WhatsApp settings and also choose their preferred language. Supported languages at the moment include English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian. Users can also choose whether they want to transcribe the voice message or not.

“Sending a voice message makes connecting with friends and family even more personal. There’s something special about hearing your loved one’s voice even when you’re far away. Though sometimes, you’re on the move, in a loud place, or you receive a long voice message that you just can’t stop and listen,” said WhatsApp in its blog.

Regarding privacy, the messaging service noted that “transcripts are generated on your device so that no one else, not even WhatsApp, can hear or read your personal messages.”

However, WhatsApp warned that not all transcriptions may be accurate, and that a “Transcript unavailable” error might show in case of excessive background noise or unclear words.

The feature is currently being rolled out and should reach users globally in a few weeks, while more languages are slated to be added in coming months.

WhatsApp introduces Message Drafts to save incomplete chat conversations
How to turn on transcripts for WhatsApp voice messages
Open WhatsApp on your device
Navigate to settings
Select ‘Chats’
Turn on ’Voice Message Transcripts’
Choose your language
Return to your chat messages
Long-press the voice note you wish to transcribe
Longer transcriptions will be shortened but can be expanded

