WhatsApp introduces screen sharing and landscape mode for video calls

August 09, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

WhatsApp users can share screens while making video calls and experience a more immersive landscape mode, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared on Tuesday.

The Meta-owned messaging service has introduced the long-requested feature, which will let users broadcast a live view of their screen during video calls. For viewing ease, WhatsApp videos will also support a landscape mode.

To access the feature, users can click the ‘Share’ icon and choose whether to share a particular application or their entire screen.

“Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call,” said Meta’s press release.

