WhatsApp introduces screen sharing and landscape mode for video calls

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp was introducing screen sharing and landscape modes for more immersive video calls

August 09, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new WhatsApp features [File]

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new WhatsApp features [File] | Photo Credit: Meta

WhatsApp users can share screens while making video calls and experience a more immersive landscape mode, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared on Tuesday.

The Meta-owned messaging service has introduced the long-requested feature, which will let users broadcast a live view of their screen during video calls. For viewing ease, WhatsApp videos will also support a landscape mode.

To access the feature, users can click the ‘Share’ icon and choose whether to share a particular application or their entire screen.

“Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call,” said Meta’s press release.

