WhatsApp introduces Message Drafts to save incomplete chat conversations

Published - November 15, 2024 10:17 am IST

A new ‘Message Drafts’ feature on WhatsApp will save users’ partially written messages and move them up in priority

The Hindu Bureau

WhatsApp users now can return to their incomplete chat messages without losing their text | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

WhatsApp has rolled out a new Message Drafts feature that will let users start messages and then automatically save them so that they can be sent later.

The Meta-owned messaging service will now save the partially completed messages and mark them with a bright green ‘Draft’ indicator. They will also be moved up the chat list, serving as a handy reminder to complete the text and send it, if required.

While some partially drafted chat messages were previously saved by WhatsApp, this was patchy in nature and it was not certain whether the text would remain the next time the user returned to the chat session. Other users opted to compose longer messages on their Notes app or other locations, and then copy and paste the same when it was ready to send.

However, Message Drafts will clearly show the status of a still incomplete message and make sure it is placed near the top of the chat session, under any other pinned chats.

