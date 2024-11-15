 />
WhatsApp introduces Message Drafts to save incomplete chat conversations

A new ‘Message Drafts’ feature on WhatsApp will save users’ partially written messages and move them up in priority

Published - November 15, 2024 10:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
WhatsApp users now can return to their incomplete chat messages without losing their text

WhatsApp users now can return to their incomplete chat messages without losing their text | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

WhatsApp has rolled out a new Message Drafts feature that will let users start messages and then automatically save them so that they can be sent later.

The Meta-owned messaging service will now save the partially completed messages and mark them with a bright green ‘Draft’ indicator. They will also be moved up the chat list, serving as a handy reminder to complete the text and send it, if required.

While some partially drafted chat messages were previously saved by WhatsApp, this was patchy in nature and it was not certain whether the text would remain the next time the user returned to the chat session. Other users opted to compose longer messages on their Notes app or other locations, and then copy and paste the same when it was ready to send.

WhatsApp working on Google Lens-like feature to verify images

However, Message Drafts will clearly show the status of a still incomplete message and make sure it is placed near the top of the chat session, under any other pinned chats.

 This feature is available to users globally, across both iOS and Android.

WhatsApp also recently introduced Custom Lists to better organise contacts into several groups.

