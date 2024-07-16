GIFT a SubscriptionGift
WhatsApp for iPhone may get a modernised calling interface

These updates are a part of WhatsApp’s efforts to improve the aesthetics of its interface while enhancing the user experience

Updated - July 16, 2024 01:05 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 12:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: WhatsApp is introducing a new update to its interface for iPhone users with a new bottom for a calling bar. 

FILE PHOTO: WhatsApp is introducing a new update to its interface for iPhone users with a new bottom for a calling bar.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new update to its interface for iPhone users with a new bottom for a calling bar. According to a WABetaInfo report, the new calling screen interface is expected to be rolled out to users soon. 

The redesigned bottom calling bar will now be sporting a sleeker and more modern look. Users will also be able to recognise who’s calling more easily because of a larger profile photo. 

The messaging app has also made changes to the top section of the calling screen by introducing a semi-transparent background which improves button visibility and makes it simpler for users to navigate during calls. 

How to use one WhatsApp account across multiple Android phones via the app

These updates are a part of WhatsApp’s efforts to improve the aesthetics of its interface while enhancing the user experience. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Reports have also stated that users can adjust default media upload quality in the storage and data settings according to their preferences.

The WABetaInfo report also shared that the latest WhatsApp beta for Android v2.24.15.5 is adding a voice message transcription feature that was initially limited to just Google Messages on Pixel phones and to all Android devices. 

