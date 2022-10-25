WhatsApp services restored after hour-long outage

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform had been facing outage since 12:30 PM with users complaining of an inability to share message and make calls 

The Hindu Bureau
October 25, 2022 14:56 IST

The Meta-owed instant messaging platform has been facing an outage since 12:30 PM with users complaining of an inability to share message and make calls  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp faced problems with thousands of users complaining of outages on Twitter. The services were restored for some users after the unexplained disruption that lasted over an hour.

The resumption of service was confirmed by several users.

Meta, which owns WhatsApp, earlier said it is working to restore services but did not offer a timeline for full resumption.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” Meta company spokesperson said in a statement.

The instant messaging platform is relied upon by individuals as well as businesses to share information. 

The outage had also been reported by Downdetector, a website that tracks real-time technology-related outages. Some twenty-eight thousand outage reports had been filed on the tracker. 

#Whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue.

WhatsApp currently has over 350 million monthly active users in India. The platform had earlier this year rolled out features to help businesses connect with users in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

