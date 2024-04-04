ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp down for thousands, Downdetector shows

April 04, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:47 am IST

About 12,000 users in the U.S., 20,000 in India, 46,000 in the U.K. and over 42,000 in Brazil reported problems; working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible, WhatsApp says; around 4,800 people also faced issues with Instagram in the U.S.

Reuters

There were more than 17,000 incidents of users reporting issues with WhatsApp, according to Downdetector. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp was down for thousands of users on April 3, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were about 12,000 incidents of U.S. users reporting issues with the messaging platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

More than 20,000 users in India, about 46,000 in the United Kingdom and over 42,000 in Brazil have also reported problems with the platform, Downdetector data showed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 4,800 people also faced issues with Instagram in the United States, according to Downdetector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Know some people are experiencing issues right now. We’re working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible,” WhatsApp said.

Related Stories

Last month, hundreds of thousands of users of the social media company’s Facebook and Instagram globally were impacted for more than two hours following an outage that was caused by a technical issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US