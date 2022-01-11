WhatsApp co-founder named Signal’s interim CEO as Moxie Marlinspike steps down

He will remain on Signal's board and will be scouting for candidates for the permanent CEO position.

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton will be interim Chief Executive Officer of the messaging app Signal after the company’s long-time CEO Moxie Marlinspike steps down next month.

"It's a new year, and I've decided it's a good time to replace myself as the CEO of Signal", Marlinspike, said in a blog post.

“It’s difficult to overstate how important Signal is to me, but I now feel very comfortable replacing myself as CEO based on the team we have.”

He will remain on Signal's board and will be scouting for candidates for the permanent CEO position. Marlinspike did not disclose his plans on what he intends to do after leaving Signal.

Acton founded WhatsApp in 2009, but left the company in 2017. A year later, he started the non-profit Signal Foundation with Marlinspike. The foundation currently oversees the app.

The encrypted messaging service founded in 2014 became popular after rival WhatsApp’s new privacy policy faced backlash last year. Its emphasis on security has invited significant interest from activists, journalists and politicians.