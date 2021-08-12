WhatsApp chat history transfer between iOS and Android starts with Samsung phone

12 August 2021 20:29 IST

The feature will be first available on Android, on Samsung’s newest Galaxy foldable phones unveiled on August 11, this year.

WhatsApp is finally making it possible to move your entire chat history including voice notes, photos and conversations between iOS and Android.

"We’re excited for the first time to make it easy for people to securely transfer their WhatsApp history from one operating system to another," said Sandeep Paruchuri, Product Manager at WhatsApp.

The feature will be available on other Android and iOS devices, later.

"This has been one of our most requested features from users for years and we worked together with operating systems and device manufacturers to solve it," Paruchuri said.

Unlike some of our rivals who use cloud based messaging, all of your WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted and stored on your device. Taking your WhatsApp history with you between platforms requires additional work from WhatsApp, operating systems and device manufacturers to build it in a secure way, WhatsApp said.