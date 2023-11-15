HamberMenu
WhatsApp chat backups on Android to come under Google’s 15GB storage limit

Google shared that WhatsApp chat backups on Android will no longer be free as they are instead counted as part of Google’s 15GB storage limit

November 15, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Personal Google accounts offer their users 15GB of storage space in total for Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos [File]

Personal Google accounts offer their users 15GB of storage space in total for Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A Google employee shared on Tuesday that WhatsApp chat history backups on Android will be counted as part of the company’s cloud storage limit, and that Android users will have to reduce file sizes or buy extra storage space if their backups result in them exceeding this limit.

Personal Google accounts offer their users 15GB of storage space in total for Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. From early next year, WhatsApp chat history backups on Android will add to this list.

The update will impact WhatsApp Beta users in December this year. Google Workspace subscribers will not be affected by the change.

The blog post noted that Google’s storage management tools could help users optimise their storage and get rid of big files. Google also suggested deleting WhatsApp media to open up more cloud storage.

The company further advertised its Google One storage solution as another option for users looking to claim more storage space.

Meta’s WhatsApp repeated the update in a separate post and said that users would see a warning 30 days before the change is made.

To backup your WhatsApp chat history, open the app and go to the settings. From there, select ‘Chats’ and ‘Chat backup.’

