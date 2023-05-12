HamberMenu
WhatsApp beefs up detection for spam calls amid spurt

The company said in a statement that spam calls should go down by half soon.

May 12, 2023 06:36 am | Updated 06:36 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

WhatsApp has taken notice of reports of spam calls and missed calls from unknown numbers, many of them from foreign STD codes, and is ramping up its detection of such calls, the company said in a statement on Thursday. 

“... we have quickly ramped up our Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML) systems to bring down such incidents [international spam calls] significantly,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said. “Our new enforcement will reduce the current calling rate by at least 50% and we expect to be able to control the current incidence effectively.”

Reports of spam calls from international numbers have increased sharply in the last couple of weeks, even as some users report that the people using these numbers appear to be based in India. It is not clear how spammers are able to obtain so many international numbers and reach so many users in such a short period of time at scale.

“We continue to provide several safety tools within WhatsApp like Block & Report … as well as proactively weed out bad-actors from our platform,” the spokesperson said. “However, bad actors find different ways to scam users. International scam calls are a new way that bad actors have recently adopted. They start with a missed call, which leads curious users to call or message back only to get scammed.”

Telecommunications regulators from five countries — Indonesia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Malaysia and Vietnam — did not respond to queries from The Hindu on how scammers were able to obtain phone numbers bearing their countries’ STD codes, and what protections they had against abuse of telecom numbering resources.

