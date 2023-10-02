WhatsApp bans 74 lakh accounts across India in August

October 02, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Meta-owned WhatsApp banned 74 lakh accounts in August, keeping in line with IT rules, according to the latest India monthly report released by the messaging platform.

Of these, 35 lakh accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users.

The “user-safety report” contains details of user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as the company’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on the platform.

"Between August 1 and August 31, a total of 7,420,748 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 3,506,905 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users," it said.

An Indian account is identified via a +91 phone number.

