ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp bans 74 lakh accounts across India in August

October 02, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Of these, 35 lakh accounts were banned by social media platform before any reports came in from users

PTI

Image used for representational only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp banned 74 lakh accounts in August, keeping in line with IT rules, according to the latest India monthly report released by the messaging platform.

Of these, 35 lakh accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users.

The “user-safety report” contains details of user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as the company’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on the platform.

"Between August 1 and August 31, a total of 7,420,748 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 3,506,905 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users," it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An Indian account is identified via a +91 phone number.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US