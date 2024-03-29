What you should know before buying a new air conditioner

March 29, 2024 10:04 am | Updated 10:32 am IST

As the mercury rises and global warming triggers dangerous heat waves every year, more Indians will be forced to equip their homes with air conditioners or upgrade their existing models. Here is what you need to know first

Dangerous heat waves have become an expected part of summers in India. As outdoor temperatures break records across the country, a chilly room is not just a luxury, but a life-saving space for people to take shelter in so they can escape heat exhaustion, stroke, or even death. Whether you are buying your family’s very first cooling device on a tight budget or planning to invest in a high-end smart A/C enabled with voice assistance, here are some factors all buyers should think about before investing in an air conditioner. Sellers You should first buy your new air conditioner from the right source. Logging into an e-commerce platform, picking the cheapest model with the best reviews, and clicking ‘Add to Cart,’ might be convenient if a sale is going on, but this can lead to complications and unexpected expenses in the near future. An A/C is a long-term investment that requires active maintenance, so you need to make the purchase through a trusted seller you can repeatedly contact even years in the future. Furthermore, some A/C companies may not offer warranty benefits for air conditioners bought on third-party shopping platforms. ADVERTISEMENT (For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache) Kannan, the proprietor of Alps Air Conditioner in Chennai and an A/C technician, recommended buying an air conditioner through a dealer or the A/C company itself, rather than through an e-commerce platform or even a retail outlet. While e-commerce platforms and retailers sell products from many different brands under one umbrella, direct dealers offer only their company’s products and the services for the same. “The aftersales service will be very good,” Kannan said about these sales-and-service dealers, known as SSDs in the industry. This way, the buyer can also get professional support to install the new device correctly, and call for help in case of breakdowns or other mechanical failures. ALSO READ A touch of sun: the impact of excessive heat events on children

Price

Many factors affect air conditioner prices, including the capacity of the device and the features on offer. For general reference, a single air conditioner that is used in a standard size bedroom or living room in India can be priced anywhere from ₹25,000 to ₹50,000, not including mounting or installation charges.

Kannan noted that Chennai-based customers were largely looking for budget-friendly or mid-range A/Cs that cost less than ₹40,000.

Smart A/Cs cost more than their basic counterparts but can be ideal for buyers who need to control their devices from outside the house, or those planning to set them up in children’s rooms.

Invest in an air conditioner as early as you can, so as to avoid a summertime rush that could lead to fewer options and inflated prices.

Brand

Choose a well-known brand that you trust rather than trying out a new or experimental model just because it is more affordable. If you already have devices from trusted brands and you are happy with the aftersales service, you can also buy your air conditioner from the same company for consistency. Look up customer reviews online and videos, if you can.

If you are unsure, have a chat with the experts - not salespeople - at a reputable retail company near you, as they will take note of your needs and budget in order to show you appropriate options. A/C technicians or home designers will also be able to help you shortlist several models, based on your residence and lifestyle.

Make sure to invest in a well-reviewed device that also offers a long warranty programme. Paying for extended warranty is also recommended.