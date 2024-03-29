What you should know before buying a new air conditioner

Dangerous heat waves have become an expected part of summers in India. As outdoor temperatures break records across the country, a chilly room is not just a luxury, but a life-saving space for people to take shelter in so they can escape heat exhaustion, stroke, or even death.
Whether you are buying your family’s very first cooling device on a tight budget or planning to invest in a high-end smart A/C enabled with voice assistance, here are some factors all buyers should think about before investing in an air conditioner.
Sellers
You should first buy your new air conditioner from the right source.
Logging into an e-commerce platform, picking the cheapest model with the best reviews, and clicking ‘Add to Cart,’ might be convenient if a sale is going on, but this can lead to complications and unexpected expenses in the near future. An A/C is a long-term investment that requires active maintenance, so you need to make the purchase through a trusted seller you can repeatedly contact even years in the future. Furthermore, some A/C companies may not offer warranty benefits for air conditioners bought on third-party shopping platforms.
Kannan, the proprietor of Alps Air Conditioner in Chennai and an A/C technician, recommended buying an air conditioner through a dealer or the A/C company itself, rather than through an e-commerce platform or even a retail outlet.
While e-commerce platforms and retailers sell products from many different brands under one umbrella, direct dealers offer only their company’s products and the services for the same.
“The aftersales service will be very good,” Kannan said about these sales-and-service dealers, known as SSDs in the industry.
This way, the buyer can also get professional support to install the new device correctly, and call for help in case of breakdowns or other mechanical failures.