What to do when your mobile faces connectivity issues?

December 12, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

Unstable mobile network connectivity, particularly during natural calamities, can make us anxious. Your mobile could be facing connectivity issues due to software, hardware or network problem. There are ways to fix some of these issues with a few work arounds. Here are some hacks to improve mobile connectivity.

Airplane Mode: The quick and easiest way to get the signal back is to toggle the Airplane Mode on from off. By doing it your mobile automatically checks for the network available and instantly connect your network provider nearest cellular tower.

Go Manual: While roaming, the network gets patchy. By default, the network selection remains on ‘Automatic’ mode. If you are not getting a good mobile coverage, stop and do a manual check for the networks available. While it shows all the networks available at that moment there, select the service provider you are already on. Going manual also saves phone’s battery while roaming.

Go Higher: If you are getting less bars on your phone, move to a higher place. In densely populated area, mobile connectivity can be worrisome due more subscribers on any particular network. And if you are on ground floor, upper ground or basement, it could be even worse. Move towards higher ground or a bit away from the crowd to get a proper mobile signal.

Large water bodies: It is being noted that large water bodies can impede mobile signals. So, if you are near any such large water bodies like lake or pond, try move away from it to get a good sound mobile connectivity. High-rise buildings also block mobile signals like thick forest; be mindful.

Update phone: Smartphone companies send updates from time to time. Not updating the software with the latest version could cause mobile connectivity issue as the network providers update their systems with the newest version. Having a compatible OS is therefore necessary to have seamless connectivity.

Disable battery saver: Smartphone users generally switch to battery saving mode when their phone’s battery drain is less than 20%. This mode restricts background data and other apps from consuming battery and this includes communication between mobile towers at times. Turn it off when its not required or have your mobile charged, not beyond 80% though.

The very basic: The best practise is to pull out SIM card and re-insert it. Clean the SIM card and tray for a peace of mind as well as dirt or moisture could hamper SIM engaging with cellular tower.

And if nothing works, get a new, compatible SIM card for your phone. You can also try resetting your phone but remember to back up your data.