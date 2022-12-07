What people in India searched for in 2022 on Google Search

December 07, 2022 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

Google on Wednesday announced the results of Year in Search 2022 and thus gave an insight of how and what people in India looked for this year. The Google Year in Search 2022 highlighted that IPL remained the top trending search in 2022, followed by CoWIN and FIFA World Cup.

The year 2022 also created a buzz about the ‘Agneepath Scheme’ as this topic topped the ‘What is’ category in Google Search. The internet users in India looked for NATO, NFT and PFI in this segment.

In the ‘Near me’ column of the Google Search for 2022, ‘covid vaccine near me’ became the most sought topic followed by ‘swimming pool’, ‘water park’, and ‘movies’.

Similarly, ‘how to download vaccination certificate’ hit the top spot in ‘how to’ list succeeded by ‘how to download PTRC challan’. Google users in India also looked for how to make e-Shram card, how to link voter ID with Aadhar, how to file ITR online, and how to play Wordle, etc.

Under ‘Movies’, Google Search looked the most for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. Movie goers also searched for K.G.F Chapter-2, and Kashmir Files. RRR was the fourth most sought movies searches in 2022 followed by Kantara, Pushpa: The Rise, and Vikram.

Lal Singh Chaddha, Drishyam 2 and Thor Love and Thunder were in top 10 movies searches this year as well.

Indian Premier League became the most searched topic in ‘Sports’. It was followed by FIFA World Cup, Asia Cup, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, and Commonwealth Games.

In ‘Personalities’, people in India looked for suspended BJP spokeswoman, Nupur Sharma. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu came second, while the British PM, Rishi Sunak was the third most looked personality.

In 2022 Google Search, the passing of Lata Mangeshkar created news. Sidhu Moose wala was hugely searched as well, followed by Russia Ukraine war.

‘Paneer pasanda’ recipe was looked for the most in 2022, succeeded by ‘Modak’ and ‘Sex on the beach’.