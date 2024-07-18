We use Meta’s WhatsApp to get in touch with everyone from friends and family members to top brands and local restaurants. With birthday wishes and brand promotion offers and your boss’s deadline reminders stacked on top of each other, it is natural that you might want a way to highlight the conversations most important to you, so they do not get buried.

This is where WhatsApp’s ‘Favourites’ filter can come in handy, as it gives you the option of a separate tab on the main app screen to contain just your favourite chats.

However, the Favorites filter is not a way to hide private chats from prying eyes, as the chosen chat sessions will still appear on the main screen. If it’s privacy that you want for a certain chat or two, try WhatsApp’s locked chats option instead.

Another way to highlight your favourite chats is by pinning them to the top of the app’s display area, but there is a limit to how many chats can be pinned.

So, if you just want to group together the chats you feel are most important to you on a dedicated screen, here is how to go about it.

How to access WhatsApp’s ‘Favorites’ option Open your WhatsApp app Navigate to Settings Scroll down to Favorites, which is marked with a heart icon, and tap the option Add your favourite or most important chats and groups that you wish to highlight separately Tap the pencil icon on the screen to re-order the chats as necessary Once done, you will see a ‘Favorites’ tab on the main page that is separate from all your other chats, containing just your selected chat sessions

