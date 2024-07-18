GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What is WhatsApp’s ‘favourites’ filter, and how to set it up?

Using the ‘Favourites’ option on Meta’s WhatsApp is one way to group together your favourite chats on a dedicated screen, minus spam and distractions

Updated - July 18, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 12:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
However, the Favorites filter is not a way to hide private chats from prying eyes

However, the Favorites filter is not a way to hide private chats from prying eyes [File] | Photo Credit: AP

We use Meta’s WhatsApp to get in touch with everyone from friends and family members to top brands and local restaurants. With birthday wishes and brand promotion offers and your boss’s deadline reminders stacked on top of each other, it is natural that you might want a way to highlight the conversations most important to you, so they do not get buried.

This is where WhatsApp’s ‘Favourites’ filter can come in handy, as it gives you the option of a separate tab on the main app screen to contain just your favourite chats.

However, the Favorites filter is not a way to hide private chats from prying eyes, as the chosen chat sessions will still appear on the main screen. If it’s privacy that you want for a certain chat or two, try WhatsApp’s locked chats option instead.

Another way to highlight your favourite chats is by pinning them to the top of the app’s display area, but there is a limit to how many chats can be pinned.

WhatsApp updates video call features, group calls will now support up to 32 participants  

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

So, if you just want to group together the chats you feel are most important to you on a dedicated screen, here is how to go about it.

How to access WhatsApp’s ‘Favorites’ option
Open your WhatsApp app
Navigate to Settings
Scroll down to Favorites, which is marked with a heart icon, and tap the option
Add your favourite or most important chats and groups that you wish to highlight separately
Tap the pencil icon on the screen to re-order the chats as necessary
Once done, you will see a ‘Favorites’ tab on the main page that is separate from all your other chats, containing just your selected chat sessions

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Tech Tips

