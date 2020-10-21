Technology
Watch | What is data scraping?
Two companies are said to have scraped data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Amazon to sell "marketing intelligence" and other services.
Last week, Facebook sued two companies in the U.S. for scraping data from its platforms in connection with an international data harvesting work.
Data scraping, or web scraping, is the process of extracting data from a website. Scraper bots are designed to derive information from these websites. A user designing a bot to extract data is called a scraper.
