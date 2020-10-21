Technology

Watch | What is data scraping?

Last week, Facebook sued two companies in the U.S. for scraping data from its platforms in connection with an international data harvesting work.

Data scraping, or web scraping, is the process of extracting data from a website. Scraper bots are designed to derive information from these websites. A user designing a bot to extract data is called a scraper.

Related Articles

Printable version | Oct 21, 2020 4:51:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/what-is-data-scraping/article32908610.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY