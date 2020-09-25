Watch | Decoding the bio-bubble at IPL 2020

25 September 2020 10:48 IST

A video explaining the concept of bio-bubble, which helps to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infection

A bio-bubble is a safe and secure environment isolated from the outside world to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infection. It permits only authorised sports persons, support staff and match officials to enter the protected area after testing negative for COVID-19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will provide ‘bio secure bubbles’ in hotels, training sessions, matches and transportation. Naturally, individuals must be regularly tested, temperature checked with respective health reports filed accordingly.

