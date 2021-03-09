Watch | What is a vaccine passport?

09 March 2021 11:10 IST

A video describing vaccine passports and how it could soon become an essential document for resuming international travel and working from offices

As people around the world prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations, documenting the shots are becoming an important step in easing cross-border travel. Airports, workplaces and public places may soon require people to produce records of their inoculation status.

For these purposes, a 'vaccine passport' may soon become an essential document. Some passports in the making include International Chamber of Commerce's AOKPass and IBM's Digital Health Pass.

