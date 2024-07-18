What is a PC emulator, and why did Apple allow it on App Store? | Explained  

The story so far: Apple approved PC emulator for iOS for the first time this week. The move will allow users to run classic software, mostly games on iOS, iPadOS and visionOS. Earlier this year, Apple updated its App Store guidelines to allow retro game console emulators, mini games, and HTML5 mini apps on iPhones.

What is an emulator in PC?

An emulator, as the name suggests, is software that allows a computer device to emulate another software. The difference in how a device operates allows it to run and use software designed for other, previously, incompatible devices.

For example, software designed for a Windows PC will have to be redesigned to run on macOs. This redesign will have to be done by the developers, who may choose to not include all the functionalities available on Windows to Mac users.

An emulator can be used in this scenario to run software designed for Windows on macOS by emulating the design architecture of Windows.

Emulators are commonly used to run applications designed for different operating systems, play video games from older consoles, and test software across different platforms.

Why did Apple allow emulators on the iOS app store?

Apple, in the past, did not allow emulators on its platform. The Cupertino-based tech giant approved UTM SE, an app for emulating a computer, to run classic software and games. The move came weeks after the company rejected it and barred it from being notarised for third-party app stores in the European Union.

The move may be an attempt by the company to shake off antitrust allegations in the U.S. for operating as a monopoly and restricting certain gaming apps on its App Store and preventing competition.

Allowing emulators on its App Store could help the iPhone-maker ensure users do not use third-party app stores in the EU to download emulators.

Are PC emulators legal?

Emulators come in handy when testing and designing software, and they do not use proprietary codes. So, they are considered legal to use. However, sharing copyrighted ROMs (Read Only Memory) online is illegal.

But, as most emulators are used to running software not originally meant for a particular device, the question of legality becomes complicated.

Using an emulator is considered legal if users own the software they are running on the emulator. However, if they use the emulator to run pirated copies of a software or use the emulator to distribute or download ROMs of software they do not own, it is considered illegal.

Are emulators risky?

Unlike proprietary software, which receives timely updates to ensure smooth and secure functions, using an emulator can be a risky proposition. Especially, if the emulator is downloaded from unofficial sources. These can contain malware that can compromise the security of a system.

Additionally, depending on the software users choose to emulate, they may inadvertently end up violating licensing agreements or copyright laws. This can result in refusal by the OEM to provide maintenance, or technical support and even lead to users being penalised for using proprietary ROMs.

Emulators can also impact the performance of a device. They are resource-intensive and may lead to decreased CPU performance, overheating, and potential damage to the battery. Additionally, poorly designed and untested emulators may lead to data corruption, especially if the emulator crashes or if there are combability issues with the ROMs or software being used.

Are emulators banned?

Due to their ability to help developers use different operating ecosystems for testing purposes without having to switch hardware or the underlying software, emulators are not typically banned in any country.

However, the legal status of emulators depends on specific laws in each country, and on how they are used in that jurisdiction.

Are emulators legal in India?

In India, the laws do not specifically ban the use of emulators. However, their use is subject to copyright and intellectual property laws.

While it is legal to use and distribute emulators in India, users may land in trouble if they use emulators to run software such as games, operating systems, or applications) without the proper licenses or ownership. Distributing ROMs without proper ownership can be problematic.

Additionally, the concept of fair use applies if users own an original copy of the software and are using the emulator as a backup.