What happens to your WhatsApp account after May 15

Since the backlash from its users began in January, WhatsApp has been trying hard to get them back on its platform, by using several methods including reaching out to users via the “status” feature

After a backlash from its users over the revised privacy policy, WhatsApp deferred the update to May 15. That gives its billion plus users time to accept the new terms conditions. The Facebook-owned company has said only those who accept the platform’s revised terms can continue on it.

Accounts of those who do not accept the terms will not be deleted immediately, the company said in its FAQ page. However, not all features will be wiped out immediately following the update. Users will be able to receive calls and notifications, but they won’t be able to send and read messages on the app. They will be able to export chat history from Android and Apple devices, and can download their account history.

Deletion of chat history, groups, and backups cannot be reversed, WhatsApp stated. The messaging app will also delete the user’s account after 120 days of inactivity, meaning that the user should not have connected to WhatsApp through an internet connection for over 120 days.

Content locally stored on the device will remain until the app is deleted from the phone. Local backup will be available if the user reinstalls the app on the same device, the company clarified.

Since the backlash from its users began in January, WhatsApp has been trying hard to get them back on its platform. Last week, it said it will leverage its own platform to reach out to users directly via the “status” feature, and put up banners on the application to share detailed information on the proposed policy updates.