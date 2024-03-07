What factors are pushing Bitcoin to a new all-time high? | Explained Premium

March 07, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

Bitcoin on March 5 hit a new all-time high. What was behind the crypto asset’s sudden surge in price? Is it a good idea to invest in Bitcoin?

Story so far: On March 5, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, broke its previous price record to hit a new all-time high of $69,170.63, according to the CoinMarketCap live tracker. The last high was $68,789.63, which Bitcoin achieved in November 2021. After this event in 2021, the coin crashed to multi-year lows and the crypto market was battered by company collapses and regulatory hits. What does the new all-time high price mean for the sector? Will Bitcoin’s price keep rising? And is it a good idea to invest in cryptocurrencies? (For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache) What are the factors behind Bitcoin’s rise in price? Multiple factors could have contributed to Bitcoin’s price gains this year. ADVERTISEMENT The market is recovering from the shock of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that started in 2022, as well as the collapse of cryptocurrencies LUNA/UST and the subsequent fall of trading platforms such as FTX that same year. In addition to a market recovery, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), known for taking strong legal action against crypto companies, approved the first spot exchange traded funds (ETFs) for Bitcoin. This move told cautious investors as well as financial institutions that the regulatory landscape was perhaps beginning to open up, and it encouraged more traditional investors to explore the world of blockchain-based assets. ALSO READ SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs sends muddled message

According to CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows weekly report released on Monday, Bitcoin alone saw $1.73 billion in inflows. The total inflows came to $1.84 billion across digital asset investment products in general, showing just how dominant Bitcoin is.

Furthermore, Bitcoin investors and traders are preparing for the Bitcoin Halving event predicted for this April. Many investors and analysts believe this engineered scarcity mechanism will help drive up the price of the cryptocurrency. This sense of expectation and hype usually encourages investors to buy more Bitcoin, and can help push prices up.

What is the Bitcoin Halving?

The Bitcoin Halving takes place about every four years and sees the crypto mining reward cut in half. While this may sound like a loss rather than a cause for price rises, there is more to the process.

Bitcoin miners use advanced computer equipment and enter an energy-intensive race in order to digitally “mine” their coins. This means they get some Bitcoin as a reward for helping the blockchain grow by processing other users’ transactions. While the mining reward is currently 6.25 BTC, this will be halved around April so that fewer coins are introduced into the crypto economy.

Bitcoin has a maximum supply of 21 million BTC, and more than 19 million coins are already in circulation. The halving tightens this process so that the coins will continue to be released at slower and slower rates, likely extending into the next century as well.

The Bitcoin Halving is meant to automatically keep the asset scarce, based on mathematic principles. This is unlike paper money, which can be printed on the basis of human decisions.