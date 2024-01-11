GIFT a SubscriptionGift

WeWork launches tech-enabled space management solution for large organisations in India

WeWork Workplace comes with access to more than 500 workspaces and features that allow users to book desks and facilitate effective office experience

January 11, 2024 03:28 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
WeWork India announced the launch of its space management tool named “WeWork Workplace”.

WeWork India announced the launch of its space management tool named “WeWork Workplace”. The product launched in collaboration with Yardi combines all types of types including privately leased/owned within a single experience.

The tool enables companies to access spaces owned by the coworking major along with ones in technology parks in association with developers and corporations.

The tool will allow businesses to optimise their functional space requirements by providing real-time insights for data-driven decision-making. The tool combines all space types within a single experience, the company said in a press release.

WeWork Workplace further utilises integration with Microsoft Outlook and Google Calendar, to enable users to conveniently book meeting rooms within the app.

“Workplace is uniquely placed to help businesses optimise their functional office space requirements while elevating the office experience for its employees in an intentional way. It will facilitate real-time insights for data-driven decision-making. Our collaboration with Yardi”, Karan Virwani, CEO of WeWork India, said.

WeWork India ran pilot programs which garnered positive feedback from various enterprises. The platform currently has 30 accounts in use by over 6000 members in India, and over 830+ accounts and over 151,000 members globally.

