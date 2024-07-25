Western Digital launches 2.5” Portable HDDs in India with highest capacity

Digital storage solutions company Western Digital has introduced a portable a host of new products including the WD My Passport portable HDD line, and SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD in 6TB capacities in India. These have been launched across its WD®, WD_BLACK™ and SanDisk® Professional product lineups. The company claims this is the world’s highest storage capacity in a 2.5” portable HDD.

“We understand the storage requirements can be different, so, we are happy to bring these high-capacity portable drives to our multiple brands. This development reinforces our commitment to the consumers,” says, Khalid Wani, Senior Director Sales, India, Western Digital.

The My Passport Ultra™ drive is a trusted, portable storage solution that is equipped with USB-C™ technology and a modern metal design. It is ready right out of the box a convenient, slim form factor that is easily transportable. The My Passport hard drives are available in a range of different colours. It comes with password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption helps keep content safe and secure.

The 6TB* WD My Passport retails for INR 15499 MSRP. The 6TB* WD My Passport, Works with USB-C retails for INR 15999 MSRP. The WD Elements 6TB retails for INR 15299 MSRP. All products are available now at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers and on the Western Digital Store.

With SanDisk Professional’s G-DRIVE ArmorATD drive, consumers get an all-terrain drive with shock, IP54 rain and dust, and crush resistance2 to help protect valuable footage from out in the wild to back in the studio. The 6TB* SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD provides a trusted and portable way to back up photos, video footage and files wherever adventure leads.

The 6TB* SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD retails for INR 20999 MSRP. The drive will be available by the end of this month at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers and on the Western Digital Store.