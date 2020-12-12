Weekly Bytes|Microsoft Teams’ new updates, Google’s improved search in Drive, Apple’s Fitness+ to launch on December 14, and more

12 December 2020 12:21 IST

Here's our curated list of important tech news from this week in byte size.

Microsoft Teams gets new updates for holidays

Microsoft has introduced new holiday-themed Together mode scenes to help people host virtual holiday parties with their team, as well as new scenes like coffee shop, conference room, and classroom that can be used any time of the year. Teams users can also download new holiday-themed custom backgrounds for meetings and video calls. Further, the tech giant announced the availability of breakout rooms in Teams, designed to facilitate smaller discussions, brainstorming sessions, and learning groups by dividing meeting participants into sub-groups.

Google improves search in Drive for iOS, Android

Google has launched new features for its Drive app on iOS, and Android, to help users search more quickly and effectively. The updates available with the latest version of the Drive app include the ability to see and repeat already performed searches on mobile and desktop; view and select suggestions for people, past searches, keywords, and recently accessed files, when typing in the search box. In another update, the search giant increased shared external contact limit four times to 2 lakh contacts, and doubled the total storage limit to 40 Mb.

Apple’s Fitness+ to launch on December 14

Apple on Tuesday announced that its first fitness service built around Apple Watch – Fitness+, will be launching on December 14, and will be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the U.K., and the U.S. Fitness+, offers users the convenience of performing their choice of fitness activity, whenever and wherever they feel like, as it intelligently incorporates the workout metrics from Apple Watch. It will launch with 10 of the popular workout types, including High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, and Cycling, that can be accessed through iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Halo Infinity to launch in fall 2021

Halo Infinity, the next instalment of first-person shooter game in the iconic Halo series, will be launched in fall 2021, according to its developer 343 Industries. The game was originally expected to release along with Microsoft’s next-gen gaming consoles on November 10. However, in August, the game’s developer announced that the launch was pushed due to development challenges, including the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In another update, Xbox announced that Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available on Xbox Series X and S in summer 2021.

