Weekly Bytes | Zoom may launch email service, OnePlus smartwatch coming in 2021, and more

Here's our curated list of important tech news from this week in byte size.

Zoom could launch email, calendar services

Zoom, the teleconferencing and collaboration platform is said to be working on a web email service, as well as a calendar application, The Information reported. The new services are currently under development, however, the company could launch an early version of the email service to limited customers in the coming year. The video communications company has witnessed massive growth this year as people relied on its service to connect with others during the pandemic. Recently, it also added new security features to manage unruly meeting participants. Tech giants like Google and Microsoft already offer email and calendar services along with their teleconferencing tools like Meet, and Teams. Last week, Zoom said it was removing the time limit for its free accounts on all meetings globally for the holiday season.

OnePlus smartwatch to launch in 2021

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker, will be launching its smartwatch in 2021, the company’s CEO Peter Lau confirmed via Twitter. “Many of you said you wanted a watch.” Lau said. “We’re making one, to be released early next year. Wishes do come true,” he added. The company will be entering the wrist wear category after more than six years since its first smartphone was launched, and since then it has entered other product categories including earwears, and smart TVs. In October, OnePlus’ co-founder Carl Pei, left the company, to reportedly start a new venture. In another update, Noise co-founder says, health and lifestyle choices will drive wearables market up.

Chrome on Windows 10 may improve

Google is working on improving its Chrome browser’s performance on Windows 10 devices by fixing some of the main issues such as memory (RAM) use and instability, TechRadar reported. The tech giant is using Windows 10’s feature called ‘TerminateProcess’, which could help in fixing the browser’s unresponsiveness and crash issues. The Chromium-based browser is known for using a lot of system memory when users are working with multiple windows and tabs, which also leads to the browser crashing. Also, this month, Chrome’s new OS got tab search, and battery level information features. In another development, Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research.

Apple’s new tracking prompts appear for certain iOS 14 users

Apple’s new tracking prompts for iPhone and iPad apps have started appearing in devices running on iOS 14.4 beta, along with some earlier versions of iOS, MacRumors reported. The privacy-focused feature is designed to seek users’ permission before tracking their activity. Apple users will see a pop-up message reading “Allow ‘the apps name’ to track your activity across other companies’ apps and websites?” along with options to allow or deny it. The iPhone maker was planning on introducing the feature sooner, however, delayed it to give extra time to the developers. Digital rights group, Electronic Frontier Foundation said, Android should follow Apple’s privacy move. In another update, Apple is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle.

Microsoft to discontinue Halo Xbox 360 services

Microsoft’s 343 Industries announced that its Halo Xbox 360 legacy services will be discontinued from December 2021. “Owners of these titles will still be able to play these games indefinitely, however, certain online features and experiences, particularly online matchmaking, will be limited or disabled,” the developer noted in a blog post. The Halo Xbox 360 titles that will be impacted by this, include Halo: Reach, Halo 4, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Spartan Assault, and Halo Wars. This week, Microsoft also released an update for its Flight Simulator that allows flying planes in virtual reality. In another game update, Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store only a week after its debut amid complaints of glitches in the video game.

