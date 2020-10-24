Weekly Bytes | Microsoft Teams phishing attack, Chrome’s abusive notification detection, and more

Here's our curated list of important tech news from this week in byte size.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Microsoft Teams phishing attack

Researchers have identified a Microsoft Teams email-based phishing attack, which impersonates an automated message with a display name ‘There’s new activity in Teams’, to steal recipient’s login credentials, and any other information stored on their account. When the recipients click on any of the three links in the body of the email, it takes them to a phishing page, and asks them to enter their email and password, researchers at security platform Abnormal Security noted in a blog post. In another update, Microsoft is the most mimicked brand to steal personal information.

Chrome’s new feature to curb abusive notification content

Google has introduced a new feature in Chrome 86 that will display quite notification in both Desktop and Mobile UI, when abusive notification content is detected. Websites attempt to deceive users into accepting the notification permission, and use web notifications to send malware or to mimic system messages to obtain user login credentials, Google said in a blog post. Also, in an upcoming release, Chrome will revert the notification permission status from “granted” to “default” for abusive origins, it added. In another development, Google's navigation software can allow hackers to track and identify users.

Truecaller rolls out new call, SMS features

Truecaller has rolled out new features that include Call Reason, Schedule SMS and SMS Translate for users across the globe. The call feature allows users to add a note with a reason for their call, which will be displayed to the receiver. People can use the SMS scheduling feature to schedule their messages for a specific date and time. While, the SMS Translate feature can detect foreign language in a message and translate it locally in the phone. In another update, India’s mobile revolution turned 25.

Twitter adds new features for the U.S. elections

Twitter has introduced new features like prompts, hashtags, and emojis for users in the U.S. to help early voting. A home timeline prompt is designed to encourage people to vote early and look up their early voting options, Twitter noted in a blog post. People will also be encouraged to Tweet out these resources to help spread the word, it added. Further, interactive features will be available on all Tweets with the hashtags #VoteEarly, #IVoted, #IVotedEarly, #YoVoté including a custom emoji and an animated like button. In a separate update, Facebook's Oversight Board is now open, but it’s unlikely to play role before U.S. election.

Photoshop’s Neural Filters simplifies photo editing

Adobe has introduced Neural Filters to Photoshop to help people explore creative ideas quickly with a few clicks or by moving a few sliders, using the power of machine learning. The beta filters include smart portrait for transforming age, expression, pose, colours; makeup transfer; colorize; super zoom; JPEG artifacts removal; and depth-aware haze. The filters in this workspace will speed parts of users’ workflow, but it might not produce the result they need every time, Adobe said in a blog post. This week, Adobe also introduced a new attribution tool for Photoshop to tackle misleading content.

Microsoft’s Modular Datacentres

Microsoft has designed the Azure Modular Datacentre (MDC) for customers who need cloud computing capabilities in hybrid or challenging environments, including remote areas. The MDC’s can be used in different scenarios such as mobile command centres, humanitarian assistance, military mission needs, mineral exploration, and other use cases requiring high intensity, secure computing on Azure, the company said in a blog post. MDC can also use satellite communications as the primary connection where no other network is available, it added. Microsoft also launched Azure Space this week to help deal with the vast amount of data generated from satellites.

Apple launches Apple Music TV

Apple has launched Apple Music TV, which offers livestreaming of free music videos, 24 hours a day. Users will be able to enjoy curated content including popular music videos, and new exclusive music videos. The music video can be accessed via the browse tab in the Apple Music and Apple TV app by users in the U.S. Last week, Apple also launched ‘Today At Apple’ in India.

You can read more at thehindu.com/technology