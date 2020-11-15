Weekly Bytes | India PC market milestone, Amazon’s Ring recalls doorbells, and more

Here's our curated list of important tech news from this week in byte size.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

India PC market sets new milestone

India PC market recorded the biggest quarter in the last seven years, in the September ending quarter, driven by e-learning and remote working demand. India shipped 3.4 million units including desktops, notebooks, and workstations in the September ending quarter for year on year growth of 9.2%, according to a report by research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). HP retained its spot in the overall PC market, while Lenovo took the second position with a marginal lead over Dell, followed by Acer, and Asus. In another development, global tablet market also grew in the September ending quarter, driven by increased demand for basic computing devices.

Amazon's Ring recalls over 350,000 smart doorbells

Amazon-owned Ring, has recalled over 350,000 smart doorbells in the U.S., and Canada due to fire hazard, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The second-generation (model number 5UM5E5) video doorbell’s battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards, CPSC noted. A Ring support page said, “If the doorbell is installed correctly, there is no risk to consumers or potential hazard present.” This week, Amazon also sued influencers for promoting fake luxury products.

Disney+ reaches 100 mn downloads in its first year

Disney+ has reached the 100 million (10 crore) downloads mark globally on the app stores in its first year, according a report by app intelligence firm Apptopia. The U.S. accounted for 62% of the downloads, while 38% came from international markets (excluding India, where it’s built into the Hotstar app), Apptopia noted. The app also generated $285 million (about ₹2,126 crore) globally via in-app purchase revenue since its launch. Recently, Walt Disney restructured its entertainment businesses to boost streaming.

NASA’s new partnerships for the Moon and beyond

NASA said it has selected 17 U.S. companies for 20 partnerships to develop space technologies for the Moon and beyond. NASA and its partners will design a 3D printing system for NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program, test a simple method for removing dust from planetary solar arrays, develop a first-stage rocket recovery system for a small satellite launch provider, and more, the space agency noted in a release. “The partnerships aim to accelerate the development of emerging space capabilities,” NASA added. This week, NASA and SpaceX delayed their planned launch of four astronauts into orbit for NASA's first full-fledged human mission, due to weather.

Minecraft-related malicious apps target millions of users

Minecraft-related mobile apps on Google Play are targeting millions of gamers, according to a report by digital security firm Avast. “Fleeceware applications, posing as Minecraft mods, lure hundreds of dollars per month from their users for simple services such as new wallpapers,” Avast noted. Some of these apps include Maps Skins and Mods for Minecraft, Master for Minecraft, and MasterCraft for Minecraft. The apps initially offer short free trial period for a few days, then automatically and subtly begin charging. In another development, next-generation gaming consoles from Microsoft, and Sony were launched this week.

Android Enterprise Recommended adds Samsung

Google has added Samsung Galaxy devices to its Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) programme. Now, the programme has over 30 global partners including recently added devices from manufacturers such as Lenovo, OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi. According to Google, AER programme has become a critical tool for enterprise customers, helping them easily evaluate and approve devices that meet Google’s requirements for hardware, software and updates. Google said it updates for Android 11 that focus on tighter hardware specifications will be rolled out this year. In another update, Google expanded zero touch to Samsung, other Android devices.

You can read more at thehindu.com/technology