Weekly Bytes | Google’s service for digital creators, Children’s drawings coming to life using AI, and more

18 December 2021 12:50 IST

Here's our curated list of important tech news from this week in byte size.

Google’s new service for digital creators

Google has launched a new service that provides digital creators tools to build their web storefronts to sell products and services directly to their audiences. Qaya, which is part of Area 120, Google’s in-house incubator for new products and services, is available in beta in the U.S. and may come to more countries in the future. Using the service, creators can post new products, or connect products from other sites, in one storefront with their personal branding. It can also promote a creator’s products on high-traffic destinations, as well as connect their storefront to the YouTube merch shelf, Google Search, and Google Shopping, according to the firm. Additionally, creators will be able to access customer management and analytics tools that they can use to connect with their audience and understand sales and content performance. The service supports pay-gated and free products, with tipping, subscription and other monetisation types coming soon, Google noted. In another development, Alphabet Inc’s Google told its employees they would lose pay and eventually be fired if they do not follow its COVID-19 vaccination rules.

Children’s drawings coming to life using AI

Meta researchers have developed a method for using artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically animate children’s hand-drawn figures of people and humanlike characters. Parents can upload their children’s drawings to the prototype system and watch them become moving characters that dance, skip and jump. Besides, the system allows them to download a video of the animated drawings to share with friends and family. The animation process involves, AI identifying the humanlike figure in a child’s drawing, then the system separates the humanlike figure without including anything else on the page. Next, it pinpoints the joints of the figure so that the animation can move about appealingly, and after that, the system animates the drawing. Parents can also opt in to have their child’s drawing used to continue to teach the AI model. This week, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he was excited about the role India would play in building the future of metaverse.

Twitter adds automatic captions feature for videos

Twitter on Wednesday said it introduced automatic captions feature for videos on its platform. The accessibility feature will be available to users on the web, Android and iOS across the globe with support for more than 30 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, English, Hindi, Japanese, Spanish, and Thai. For Android and iOS users, automatic captions will be displayed on muted Tweet videos. Users on the web can use the ‘CC’ button on a video to turn the captions on or off (when their device’s sound is off). The micro-blogging platform already offers automatic captions for voice tweets, as well as Spaces. Last year, Twitter had faced criticism for introducing the voice tweets feature without providing automatic captions. Subsequently, the company formed dedicated accessibility teams. In another update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle was briefly hacked early on Sunday, and a post claiming that India had officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender was tweeted from the handle.

Adobe launches Creative Cloud Express

Adobe has launched Creative Cloud Express, a unified web and mobile product that makes it easy to create and share multimedia content. People can use its drag-and-drop functions to create content with just a few clicks. Its Quick Actions function can remove background features from photos, trim and merge videos, turn videos into GIFs and convert or export PDFs. The product leverages Adobe’s AI framework and the technology behind its flagship applications like Photoshop, Premiere, and offers thousands of templates, 20,000 premium Adobe fonts and 175 million licensed Adobe Stock images. Creative Cloud Express is free to start and available to everyone on the web and as a free app from the Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Apple App Store, Adobe said, adding that versions for enterprise and Teams will be available in 2022. Earlier this year, Adobe had said it will add payment services to its e-commerce platform to help merchants, deepening a rivalry with e-commerce firm Shopify.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung has released a new tablet in its Galaxy Tab A Series with improved screen and power. The Galaxy Tab A8’s lightweight form boasts an expanded 10.5-inch screen with a slim bezel, 16:10 aspect ratio and 80% screen to body ratio. Samsung says that the tablet’s CPU and GPU have each been increased by 10% compared to Galaxy Tab A7 (2020), although it has not provided the chip details. The device will be available with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and 32GB, 64GB or 128GB internal storage options (expandable up to 1TB via microSD). It comes with an 8MP AF rear camera, 5MP front camera and a new screen recorder feature. The device has a 7,040mAh battery with up to 15W fast-charging support. The Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in Gray, Silver and Pink Gold in Europe beginning late December, and will be available in other regions in January 2022, Samsung said. In another update, IBM and Samsung have teamed up to develop a new vertical transistor architecture that could help overcome certain limitations with the current standards and pave the way for future chip design.

Hyundai reveals mobile droid ahead of CES 2022

Hyundai revealed its ‘Mobile Eccentric Droid’ (MobED), a new small mobility platform for multipurpose applications, ahead of the CES 2022. According to the firm, it can be used for service robots that can operate both indoors and outdoors, as well as delivery, guiding and filming equipment. It can also be used as a mobility device for the elderly or the disabled when the platform is sufficiently increased for people to mount it. The platform’s flat, rectangular body rides on four large wheels, with an independent suspension. It is equipped with technologies like an advanced wheel drive and high-tech steering, braking and altitude control systems, allowing the MobED to adapt and realise ideal posture on various road surfaces and environments, according to Hyundai. Its wheelbase can expand during high-speed driving and then scale down for low-speed manoeuvres in more complex environments. Its maximum speed is 30 km/h, allowing for around four hours of driving on a single charge. In a separate development, ahead of the CES 2022, LG announced two TVs that are part of the company’s new Lifestyle TV line-up.

