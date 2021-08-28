Weekly Bytes | Fitbit Charge 5 launch, Zoom’s new meeting features, and more

Here's our curated list of important tech news from this week in byte size.

Fitbit Charge 5 launched

Fitbit has launched Charge 5, a new health and fitness tracker, designed to help people keep a track of their fitness, stress, heart health, sleep and overall wellbeing. It features a new AMOLED colour display, built-in GPS, 20 exercise modes, automatic exercise recognition and up to seven days of battery life. The device has an EDA sensor, which measures a user’s body’s response to stress through tiny changes in the sweat glands on their fingers. Charge 5 also tracks a user’s heart rate 24x7 and provides notifications when they are above or below their personal ranges. It will soon have the ECG app as well. The tracker also provides a holistic view of other key wellness metrics via the Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app. Charge 5 is priced at $179.95 (about ₹13,225), and is open for pre-order online at Fitbit.com and select global retailers, with worldwide availability later this year, the Google-owned firm said. In April, Fitbit had announced a fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker, dubbed ‘Luxe’. This week, Google also said it will update Google Play Store to make ratings “more personalised and indicative of the experience” by customising ratings as per country and device.

Zoom’s new meeting, chat features

Zoom has introduced new features to improve the meeting and chat experience on the platform. The meeting features include the ability to transfer a meeting from mobile to desktop and back to mobile; limit screen sharing for meetings with external participants, to prevent the sharing of sensitive information; and automatic reactions from gesture recognition on iPad, which allows meeting participants to use visual gestures, such as a raised hand, to automatically use a corresponding meeting reaction, Zoom said in a blog post. The company has also improved the chat sidebar with features like the ability to expand the sidebar to see more chats and channels; display fewer chats and channels per group; and addition of clear markers that note whether a channel is public or private, it noted. This month, Zoom also introduced a Focus Mode feature that allows educators to see their students’ videos, but keeps students from distracting each other.

Twitter starts testing Ticketed Spaces on iOS

Twitter on Friday said it has started testing Ticketed Spaces on iOS, allowing a limited number of users to offer exclusive live audio experiences in Spaces and set a ticket price ($1-$999) for it. “We’re experimenting on iOS only for now but we hope to get it to everyone soon. [We] know it’s taking us a little time, but we want to get this right for you!” it said in a tweet. The micro-blogging platform had started accepting applications for Ticketed Spaces in June. Twitter said it will not take more than a 3% of revenue share up to $50,000 in lifetime earnings on Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows, and after that, its share will increase to up to 20% of future earnings. Only iOS users can buy the Spaces tickets for the time being. Recently, Twitter hired Jay Graber, the creator of U.S.-based events platform Happening, to head its decentralised social media initiative BlueSky.

Microsoft Flight Simulator major updates

Microsoft has released another world update for its popular simulation game, Flight Simulator, with a focus on the region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The update includes new aerial imagery, high-resolution elevation maps, several brand-new 3D cities in Germany, Basel in Switzerland, Graz and Vienna in Austria, about 100 famous locations, and several airports like Lübeck, Stuttgart, Klagenfurt and St. Gallen, Microsoft noted in a blog post. World Update VI will be available for download in the in-sim marketplace free-of-charge on September 7th. Microsoft had released the last world update in June, fourth update in April, the UK & Ireland update in February, and two other updates last year. Additionally, Microsoft said it is collaborating with Volocopter to integrate their electric air taxi, VoloCity, and incorporate Volocopter’s vision for urban air mobility city operations into Flight Simulator. It has also partnered with the Reno Air Racing Association to bring the famous STIHL National Championship Air Races to Flight Simulator. Earlier this year, Microsoft had shared how it is working to bring the Xbox experience to more people around the world.

Amazon introduces new Echo Show 8 in India

Amazon has introduced the new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) in India. The device has an 8-inch HD screen with adaptive colour for a better display experience; an improved 13-megapixel camera and dual stereo speakers for watching videos and listening to music. It can be used to control compatible smart home appliances with simple voice commands to Alexa. Users can also remotely monitor their home and view live video feed from Echo Show 8’s camera on their smartphone. The camera comes with auto framing feature to keep people in the frame during video calls, which can be made hands-free with Alexa. The device can also be turned into a digital photo frame. The Echo Show 8 comes in Black and White colours at a price of ₹13,999 but is available at a discounted price of ₹11,499 for a limited period, the retailer said. Last week, Amazon had introduced Amitabh Bachchan’s voice on Alexa.

Microsoft, Invest India partner to support tech startups

Microsoft India has collaborated with Invest India, Government of India’s national investment promotion and facilitation agency, to support tech startups in the country. As part of this collaboration, the Microsoft for Startups programme will work closely with Accelerating Growth of New India’s Innovations (AGNIi Mission), which helps startups become enterprise-ready. Microsoft has onboarded 11 startups from various industries, into its programme. The startups will gain access to benefits, including Azure credits, as well as support for technology and business acceleration, focused on scaling their growth. Startups will be able to utilise Microsoft technology including Azure, GitHub, and M365, allowing them to quickly build and run their businesses. The selected startups will also get personalised technical sessions, content, and mentorship. Recently, Microsoft and SAP India had launched a joint skilling programme for empowering young women students from underserved communities to build careers in technology.

