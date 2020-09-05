Weekly Bytes | Cost of Fortnite removal, new Quote Tweets feature and more

05 September 2020 10:39 IST

Here's our curated list of important tech news from this week in byte size.

Fortnite leaves a $1.2 billion hole in the market

Fortnite was removed from the App Store and Google Play, leaving a $1.2 billion hole in the battle royale market for shooters on mobile, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower. Since its launch in March 2018, a majority of Fortnite’s revenue came from the App Store, which is a little over $1.2 billion.

Twitter introduces “Quote Tweets”

Twitter introduced Quote Tweets, which were earlier known as ‘Retweets with comments.’ The Quote Tweets will appear right next to Retweets, and will have a separate counter, showing how many times a Tweet has been Quote Tweeted. Twitter also launched a new feature to know a topic is trending.

Google launches features to spot licensable images

Licensable images on Google. | Photo Credit: Google

Google has introduced features to find licensable images, and licensing information on Google Images. A “licensable” badge will be displayed over images, which have licensing information. By clicking on an image with a badge, users can get license details, using the Google provided link. People can also filter results to show only licensable images. Google also expanded its flood warning feature to all of India this week.

Tesla rolls out software updates

Tesla has rolled out software updates including speed assist improvements and green traffic light chime, The Verge reported. The Autopilot system uses the car’s cameras to detect speed limit signs to improve speed limit warnings. Also, while waiting at traffic signals, the car will play a chime, when the traffic light turns green.

Google announces Chromebook improvements

Google announced improvements for Chromebook including Wi-Fi Sync, simpler search, and new Camera app functions. Wi-Fi passwords become part of a user’s profile keychain, making it easy to switch from one Chromebook to another. Users can now search easily using the search bar at the top of Chromebook Settings. Also, Chromebook users can now pause, resume, and take a still snapshots while recording using the Camera app.

LG teases dual screen smartphone

LG teased a dual screen smartphone developed under the Explorer Project. In the official invitation video, the smartphone appears to have a swivel design (T-shaped). LG will be announcing more details about the Explorer Project via its YouTube and Facebook official portals, on September 14.

TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Teams

TeamViewer announced its integration with Microsoft Teams, allowing users to launch its remote support and augmented reality (AR) connections through Teams. Users can download the TeamViewer app from the Microsoft Teams Apps store, log in, and get started. Teams users can manage device groups they can access, and share devices with team members.

