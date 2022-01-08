Weekly Bytes | BMW’s colour-changing car, Alexa’s flight to the Moon, and more

08 January 2022 16:04 IST

Here’s our curated list of important tech news from this week in byte size.

BMW’s colour-changing car

BMW has unveiled a car that can change its colour at the driver’s prompting. The BMW iX Flow’s surface features E Ink technology which makes it possible to change the vehicle's appearance. According to the automaker, the fluid colour changes are made possible by a specially developed body wrap. When stimulated by electrical signals, the electrophoretic technology brings different colour pigments to the surface, causing the body skin to take on the desired colour. The technology only needs energy during the short colour changing phase. It can help adapt the exterior of a vehicle in line with the driver's aesthetic preferences, environmental conditions or even functional requirements. Besides, it can help to cut the amount of cooling and heating required from the vehicle’s air conditioning, reducing the amount of energy the vehicle electrical system needs and with it also the vehicle’s fuel or electricity consumption, the German automotive firm noted. This week, BMW also previewed a 31-inch panorama display with smart TV functions that extends out of a car’s roof to offer an immersive in-car entertainment experience for the rear-seat passengers.

Alexa to fly to the Moon with NASA’s Artemis mission

Amazon Alexa and Cisco’s Webex will fly onboard Lockheed Martin-built Orion spacecraft for NASA's Artemis I mission to the Moon that is currently scheduled to launch in early 2022. The human-machine interface technologies are going to space as part of Callisto, a technology demonstration integrated into the spacecraft. The payload includes technology that will allow Alexa to work without an internet connection, and Webex to run on a tablet using NASA’s Deep Space Network. It will provide an opportunity to learn how future astronauts could benefit from far-field voice technology, AI and tablet-based video collaboration. People can follow the mission on Alexa-enabled devices by saying “Alexa, take me to the Moon.” In another space-related development, the Indian Space Research Organisation is gearing up for a number of missions in 2022 including the launch of the first unmanned mission of Gaganyaan, its Chairman, K. Sivan said.

Asus announces 17-inch foldable laptop

Asus has announced Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, a 17.3-inch laptop with a breakthrough foldable design. It offers two sizes of OLED display in one device: a large 17.3-inch 2.5K touchscreen that folds in the middle to create two seamless 12.5-inch 1920x1280 displays. In combination with the full-size Asus ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad, the folding design offers the versatility of multiple modes, like PC, laptop, and tablet. It features Dolby Vision HDR along with Dolby Atmos and a quad-speaker Harman Kardon-certified sound system. The foldable device is powered by the latest 12th gen Intel Core i7 U-Series processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and will meet the requirements of an Intel Evo laptop. The Asus laptop will be available for purchase in the mid-year of 2022. In another update, Asus had recently unveiled a laptop series aimed at content creators as it eyes 20% share in the Indian consumer PC segment in 2022.

Twitter’s reaction feature on iOS

Twitter said it has started testing a new feature on iOS that allows users to add a reaction photo or video when using the quote tweet function. Users can tap the retweet icon and choose the “Quote Tweet with reaction” option to create and customise their very own tweet take, including a reaction video or photo with the tweet embedded, the micro-blogging platform noted. Users have the option to capture the photo or video live or add it from their media library. The social media platform is testing another feature on iOS that will make it easier for users to compose a tweet. It’s adding a new composer bar above the bottom navigation menu that will allow users to start a tweet from the timeline page, instead of tapping the ‘+’ button that opens a screen for composing a tweet. The features are available to limited people, according to Twitter. In a separate development, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new media venture plans to launch its social network, named ‘Truth Social’, in February to take on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Samsung announces Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung has announced the S21 FE 5G smartphone expanding its Galaxy S21 series. The ‘Fan Edition’ device is equipped with fan-favourite features, like powerful performance, pro-grade camera, and the premium, signature design of the S21 series. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display; 32MP selfie camera; rear camera setup that includes 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide and 8MP telephoto lenses; along with a 4,500mAh battery. The IP68-rated device will be available in 6GB or 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage combinations. Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available in four new colour options – Olive, Lavender, White or Graphite, starting January 11. This week, Samsung also expanded its monitor line-up with a new curved screen gaming monitor dubbed Odyssey Neo G8, along with Smart Monitor M8, which offers functions of both a TV and a monitor.

