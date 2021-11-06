Weekly Bytes | Amazon’s internet service satellites, Harley-Davidson’s custom eBike, and more

Here's our curated list of important tech news from this week in byte size.

Amazon’s Project Kuiper to launch first satellites

Amazon’s Project Kuiper, a satellite-based internet service from low Earth orbit (LEO), plans to launch its first satellites in late 2022. The company has filed an experimental license application with the Federal Communications Commission to launch, deploy, and operate two prototype satellites – KuiperSat-1 and 2, it said in a blog post. The satellites will include much of the technology and sub-systems that power the production version of the company’s satellite design, and are an important step in the development process, it added. “They allow us to test the communications and networking technology that will be used in our final satellite design,” Amazon noted. Project Kuiper team will also test the low-cost customer terminal prototypes. ABL Space Systems will launch the satellites using its RS1 rocket. Just like SpaceX’s Starlink, Project Kuiper aims to increase global broadband access through a constellation of satellites in LEO. This week, SpaceX incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary in India to start local broadband operations.

Harley-Davidson’s custom eBike auctioned for $6,300

A one-of-a-kind custom eBike from Harley-Davidson’s eBicycle brand, Serial 1, was auctioned for $6,300 (about ₹4.7 lakh). The eBike’s auction closed on Tuesday. The MOSH/BMX, which recalls the glory days of BMX bikes from the early 1980s, is part of the new 1-OFF Series. The eBike maintains all the features and functionality of the standard MOSH/CTY that inspired it, along with custom modifications like a high-rise, 9-inch BMX bar, a front-mounted cargo basket with custom stainless-steel rack, a two-colour fade paint job, authentic BMX details, and Schwalbe Hans Dampfknobby tires. After launching its first fleet of Serial 1 eBicycles last year, the iconic motorcycle brand plans to release a new, run-of-one custom eBike model for auction a few times each year, under the 1-OFF Series, it said. In a separate development, Ola Electric will open its second purchase window for its S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters on December 16, 2021.

Sony’s ‘off-ear’ headphones

Sony has launched a crowdfunding campaign for its new ‘off-ear’ headphones. Its style positions the speaker near a user’s ear, but doesn’t touch the ear canal, leaving the ear uncovered. The headphones come with a 16mm sound driver, IPX4 water resistance, and weigh 34g. Sony claims the Bluetooth headphones can offer a battery life of up to 10 hours. The headphones are designed specifically for runners. “Due to the headphones’ unique off-ear style, runners can easily hear their surroundings for safety purposes,” Sony said. The crowdfunding campaign runs throughout November 2021, and people can provide feedback and input on the product’s design during the campaign. If funding goals are met, the headphones will be available next year, Sony noted. Last month, Sony had announced a new wireless wearable neckband speaker, designed to provide an immersive audio experience.

Hyundai teases all-electric SUV concept

Hyundai has teased an all-electric SUV concept, SEVEN, which captures the company’s future design and technology innovation in the electric mobility era. The concept also hints at a new SUV model coming to the IONIQ family, the company’s dedicated battery electric vehicle brand. The teased images of the concept reveal a form following design. Its lighting architecture is defined by Parametric Pixels, IONIQ’s unique design identity connecting analogue with digital emotions. The SUV concept’s interior suggests a premium and personalised lounge ambience. Hyundai will debut SEVEN during the AutoMobility LA later this month. In a separate development, Tesla is opening its charging network to other electric cars for the first time with a pilot programme in the Netherlands, as the world’s most valuable carmaker looks to bring electric vehicles into the mainstream.

New games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft plans to add several popular games to its subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, this month. PC Gamers can now access Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions via Game Pass for PC or Ultimate membership. They can also cross-play with any current Minecraft version, including consoles and mobile. With Forza Horizon 5 gamers can explore the vibrant and evolving open world landscapes of Mexico in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars. It will be available starting November 9 for PC, console and cloud gamers. For football fans Xbox Game Pass is bringing Football Manager 2022 to PC, along with Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition to cloud, console, and PC starting November 9. Other games coming to the subscription service include Unpacking, It Takes Two, Kill It with Fire, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, and One Step from Eden. This week, Sega said it is exploring a strategic alliance with Microsoft to develop big budget titles using the Xbox maker’s cloud gaming tech, driving anticipation the move could signal a deeper tie-up.

