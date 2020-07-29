Wearables maker Garmin says it was hit by cyberattack

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Wearables maker Garmin confirmed on Monday that it was hit by a cyberattack that encrypted some of its systems, and made the company hard shutdown all devices hosted on its data centre.

The attack on July 23 had hit the smartwatch maker’s Garmin Connect cloud, flyGarmin website and mobile app, Connext services, and Garmin Pilot apps.

The company said that many of its online services were also interrupted, including website functions, customer support, customer facing applications, and company communications.

However, based on its assessment of the impacted systems, Garmin says it found no indication of its customer data being lost or stolen.

The company also noted that the Garmin Pay app, which holds payment data of its users, was neither accessed, lost or stolen by the attackers.

Online services to the Garmin’s app functionality have not yet been restored.

The company said its Connect cloud that stores health and fitness data is gradually being returned to operation, and that some of its features will remain inaccessible to users until all data is processed.

“As our affected systems are restored, we expect some delays as the backlog of information is being processed,” Garmin said in a statement.

Garmin Connect tracks, analyses and shares health and fitness data by collecting data from users’ Garmin wearable devices. The app syncs data about running and biking to Garmin’s server, which went down last week.

The company’s multiple flyGarmin services used by pilots was also down.

According to a report by Bleeping Computer, the attack was caused by a new strain of ransomware WastedLocker, a Russia-based hacking group.

Employees of Garmin were alerted to the ransomware on Thursday when the company’s IT division saw that a virus was encrypting all systems connected to its VPN.

When the IT department could not remotely shut down its systems, it had asked all employees to shut down their home computers connected to Garmin’s VPN.